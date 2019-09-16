Wigan vape store taking on the big guns

A Wigan-based vape store is taking on the big names by producing its very own e-liquid brand.



Northwest Vape in Platt Bridge now stocks these products in-store and on their website, as well as well-known brands.

Owner Ray Davies said: “This has been a long-time ambition of mine, and I’m very proud to say I’ve been able to reach this dream of mine. E-liquids can be expensive, and I want to change this.

"The Northwest Vape brand offers high-quality - extensively tested - products, and will help us stand out from the crowd.”

Vaping has enjoyed success in recent years, especially since 47 per cent of smokers who vape use e-cigarettes to help them quit and 38 use vaping as a route to cutting down.