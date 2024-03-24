Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah McCaig completed a two-year BTec in floristry design at Myerscough College in 2014 and went on to set up Olive Owl Flowers, a wedding florist based in Orrell, two years later.

She knew early on that an “ordinary” job was not for her, so she harnessed her passion for flowers and colour and focused on floristry.

Sarah was diagnosed with ADHD in July last year, at the age of 31, which helped her understand why a different career path was the right choice for her.

Sarah McCaig, who runs wedding floristry business Olive Owl

Her business is now thriving and she has so far supported more than 300 happy couples with unique floral designs for their wedding day.

Olive Owl has experienced a 200 per cent growth in profits since 2020 and already this year the business has matched what it made throughout the whole of 2023, meaning 2024 is set to be the best year yet.

Sarah does more than provide wedding flowers, as she branched out to offer seasonal workshops and private masterclasses.

She also encourages people to channel their creativity with social experiences, such as an Easter-themed Wreath and Rave workshop taking place on Saturday, April 20. This will combine making a spring wreath with dancing to trance, ’90s, disco and house music played by a live DJ at State of Kind Brewery in Ince.

Sarah said: “My journey hasn’t always been a straightforward one. I tried many ‘everyday’ jobs before I got to where I am today. From a checkout girl to waiting on tables – it just never felt right for me. Having ADHD means I struggle to focus if I’m not in the right frame of mind. It can also make me very unorganised and I often flit from one thing to the next very quickly.

“However, ADHD is also my secret sauce. When I’m in the right mindset I can be hyper-focused and be very productive. My neurodiversity also means my brain approaches things in different ways, which helps foster my creativity and I love that.

“Being in a 9-5 was never going to work for me. Floristry gave me the freedom to express my creativity and have variety daily. I love getting to know the couples we are working with, understanding their vision and being trusted to bring it to life. The best bit? Nobody is the same and therefore their wedding floral arrangements shouldn’t be either.

"I enjoy floristry now, just as much as I did when I qualified 10 years ago, and I’m still learning more about it every day. I’m proud to have grown my creative business in Wigan and that it’s blossomed into what it is today. I can’t wait to keep evolving it the coming years and take it to the next level.”