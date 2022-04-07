As more and more bicycle lanes are constructed around the town centre and beyond, Evans Cycles has launched its latest branch at Robin Retail Park.

To celebrate the expansion, it ran an opening offer of free bike health checks instore plus many discounts.

From left, Store manager Joel Desmond, Will Parrett and Luke Berry, at Evans Cycles, the newest arrival at Robin Retail Park, Wigan.

Home to World Tour road rider Chris Lawless, aka The Wigan Wagon Wheel, the town is taking steps to encourage more uptake of cycling within the region and improve infrastructure for local riders.

Covering 3,956ft sq, the new store stocks nearly 100 bikes, clothing and accessories and has a fully equipped workshop.

Head of cycling strategy at Frasers Group, Matthew Atkinson, said: “We want to ensure we have bikes from the world’s best brands built and ready to ride away on the day, accessible workshops on hand to ensure we keep people riding and quality advice so customers continue to feel confident with their purchases.”