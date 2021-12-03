Wigan wet wipe firm on the way to a plastics-free future

Robert Woodall and Alison Roberts showcasing Nice-Pak’s sustainable solutions made in the UK

Nice-Pak International, which produces wipes for global brands and retailers, has been working with customers to cut out plastic from more than 60 per cent of its products, up from less than 10 per cent in 2018.

Banning plastic in wet wipes has been tabled in a Parliamentary Bill proposed by Labour MP Fleur Anderson, with Nice-Pak welcoming the politician on the journey.

Robert Woodall, managing director at Nice-Pak International, said: “We have big ambitions for the future, as we are aiming to eliminate plastic from 80 to 90 per cent of the wipes we supply to the UK by the end of 2022.

Westwood Park's vast Nice-Pak plant

“As the UK’s leading producer, we have invested millions of pounds into our facilities to create sustainable products and recyclable packaging and since 2018, we have removed plastic from more than 250 million packs of wipes.

“We pride ourselves on being an innovative and forward-thinking manufacturer and want to help make a positive change and encourage more consumers to use plastic-free wipes.

“Showcasing more ecological and UK-made solutions has been made possible thanks to Nice-Pak’s progressive approach, which included our sustainability pledges launched in 2019.”

Nice-Pak, which has a huge base at Westwood Park in Wigan (pictured inset) as well as factories in Flint and Germany, actively promotes sustainable solutions to customers as part of its sustainability pledge.

Alison Roberts, CSR and communications manager at Nice-Pak, said: “It’s encouraging to see our long-standing work creating an impact on our business and the environment.

“By pioneering the development of sustainable products, recyclable packaging solutions, and forming strong partnerships with suppliers and customers, we have eradicated more than 3,600 tonnes of plastic for one leading retailer alone.”

Earlier this year, the company was awarded the gold medal for sustainability for the sixth year in a row by EcoVadis, a global sustainability ratings provider. Nice-Pak placed in the top five per cent out of more than 75,000 organisations evaluated.