Wigan workplaces and their staff in 2009

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan at Work was a feature page in the Evening Post many moons ago. Each week one or more local employer would be profiled and its workforce photographed.

This latest gallery takes us back to the spring and summer of 2009 and we meet staff from Norman and Philip, The Grand Arcade, Optimum Sportswear and Rathbone.

.

1. Wiganers at work in 2009

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Steve Waite and Stephen Hodson at The Grand Arcade

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

3. Grand Arcade manager John Sanson and the George Formby statue

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

4. Lesley Madden and Donna Sharrock at The Grand Arcade

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice