Wigan workplaces of yesteryear: more pictures from the Observer's Firm Favourties spot
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
It’s another chance for readers to see themselves, their mums or grandmas as they were more than 50 years ago as we take another dip into the Wigan Today library for pictures taken for the Observer’s old Firm Favourites profile page which routinely singled out all the female staff from local businesses for group pictures.
These were all taken in 1973 and 1974.
1. Female staff at Wigan businesses in the early 1970s
