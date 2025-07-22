Wigan Youth Zone Welcomes Vanliners as New Gold Patron

Wigan Youth Zone is delighted to announce that Vanliners, a respected family-run business based in the North West, has joined as its newest Gold Patron. This generous commitment will help the charity continue its mission to support young people across Wigan and Leigh to achieve brighter, more confident futures.

Wigan Youth Zone is accessible to young people aged 8-19 (up to 25 for those with additional needs) and offers a wide range of activities tailored to their interests and passions.

It costs over £2 million each year to keep the Youth Zone running and this is only possible thanks to the support from the community and grant-giving organisations. Thanks to ongoing support, Wigan Youth Zone can reach and positively impact more than 5,000 young people every year.

Vanliners, based in Heald Green, Wigan, has over 20 years of experience converting commercial vehicles and is recognised nationwide for its high-quality workmanship and first-class customer service. With strong relationships with major vehicle manufacturers, Vanliners offers a complete one-stop service, from design to build and aftercare, delivered on time and on budget, with minimal downtime thanks to its skilled mobile technicians.

Wigan Youth Zone

Janine Rees, Managing Director of Vanliners, said:

“Vanliners are excited to be joining Wigan Youth Zone as a Gold Patron. It’s been incredibly inspiring to see firsthand the impact they’re making by creating a safe, supportive space where young people can grow, thrive, and access real opportunities. We feel strongly about investing in the future, and that starts with empowering the next generation. Partnering with Anthony and the team, we’re looking forward to building a lasting relationship that helps make a genuine difference in our community."

David Castle, Corporate Partnership Manager at Wigan Youth Zone, added:

“We’re so pleased to welcome Vanliners as a Gold Patron of Wigan Youth Zone. Their support as a fantastic, family-run business means we can keep doing what we do best, helping young people across Wigan and Leigh to grow in confidence, find new opportunities, and build brighter futures. Vanliners have seen the impact of our work firsthand, and we’re really proud to have them by our side as we continue making a difference. A big thank you to the whole team, we’re excited for what’s to come!”

Shaun and Janine at Vanliners

This new partnership reflects the strong community spirit in the region and a shared belief in investing in young people’s potential. Together, Wigan Youth Zone and Vanliners are helping to build a better future for Wigan and Leigh.

For anyone interested in supporting Wigan Youth Zone or learning more about becoming a Patron, David can be contacted for more information and will be happy to help at [email protected]