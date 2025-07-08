Wiganers at work in 2007 include the Grand Arcade and hospice

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
We heading back to the mid-2000s to revisit a picture feature that ran in the Evening Post called Wigan at Work which profiled the staff and working environments of various places and businesses.

These photos were taken in the autumn of 2007 and include people working at both Wigan and Leigh Hospice, St George’s Nursing Home and the Grand Arcade.

1. Wiganers at work in the autumn of 2007

. Photo: STAFF

2. Award-winning toilet cleaners Sandra Kenyon, left and Elaine Wilson at The Grand Arcade

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

3. Gwynneth Deane, proprietor of Secret Garden at The Grand Arcade

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

4. Steven Rowe, from Bo Shoes at The Grand Arcade

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

