This collection dates from 2007 and early 2008 and includes bosses employers at Stephensons Solicitors, Wigan central library and the now gone Galleries shopping centre.
1. Wiganers at work in 2007 and 2008
. Photo: STAFF
2. Eileen Latham and Craig Gaskell at The Galleries
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Maintenence supervisor Paul Frost at The Galleries
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Galleries director Richard Paxton
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.