Wiganers at work in 2007/08 including at Stephensons, Galleries and library

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan at Work was a picture feature published in the Evening Post in the mid-2000s, profiling each week one or more local business, its bosses and staff.

This collection dates from 2007 and early 2008 and includes bosses employers at Stephensons Solicitors, Wigan central library and the now gone Galleries shopping centre.

.

1. Wiganers at work in 2007 and 2008

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Eileen Latham and Craig Gaskell at The Galleries

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

3. Maintenence supervisor Paul Frost at The Galleries

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

4. Galleries director Richard Paxton

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice