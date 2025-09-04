Wigan firms are being urged to take part in the Believe in Business festival.

Taking place on Thursday, September 25 at The Edge in Wigan, this is the third event delivered by the Wigan borough Business Consortium in partnership with Wigan Council.

There will be expert-led sessions, interactive workshops and business support, as well as a talk from keynote speaker John Heaton.

Lisa McAllister, director of Lines Henry in Wigan and member of the Business Consortium, said: “I am really looking forward to this year’s festival. The consortium has been working closely with the council, making sure that the event focuses on topics and issues that matter to local businesses.

“It is always such a fantastic day. I know it can be hard to get away and find the time, but it really is worth it. Connecting with people, sharing struggles and successes, finding time to speak about where you want to go next with your business, it’s a day not to miss.”

As well as offers for local businesses, there is even more for the public this year.

Alongside the popular artisan market with local independent traders, there will be a high street featuring clothes repairs, upcycling workshops, bike repairs and vintage goods with Rebuild With Hope.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “The Believe in Business Festival is such a key opportunity for local businesses to connect, network and learn from experts and each other. There are also so many organisations there – Wigan Council, GM Chamber, the GM Business Growth Hub and more – who are excited to support you make your dreams a reality.”

Panels and workshop topics include getting in the headlines for all the right reasons, first-hand insights from businesses which have gone through the procurement process, the power of social value, podcasting tips and unlocking the power of AI.

The artisan market and food court are free to attend, while the exclusive business offer is £15 a ticket.

Not only does this secure your place at festival, you will be entered into a prize draw for a corporate table at a Wigan Warriors or Wigan Athletic game, and on the day you will receive £10 in vouchers to spend at the artisan market and food court.

To find out more, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/BusinessFestival.