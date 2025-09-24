The countdown is on to Wigan’s Believe in Business Festival, which takes place tomorrow.

Returning for the third time on Thursday, September 25, the event is an exciting opportunity for local businesses to connect, network and learn from industry experts.

With attendees able to access advice, resources and guidance, the event will also offer hands-on workshops and expert-led panels, focusing on a range of topics such as AI and podcasting, procurement insights, social value and media visibility.

Delivered by the Wigan Borough Business Consortium, in partnership with Wigan Council, two local businesses have joined up to sponsor the event, with JGP Consultancy serving as the official sponsor of the Business Support Area, while Wigan Today joins as a supporter sponsor, helping to amplify the festival’s reach and celebrate the borough’s thriving business landscape.

Visit the Wigan Today stand to learn how we can help market your business and target your audience on our trusted local news platforms, the reach of the National World brand across the UK and speak to our in-house digital agency MNA Northwest about all things SEO, PPC, websites, brand and socials. There will also be a darts competition to win your business a digital marketing audit worth £495.

The event is not just for businesses. Taking place at The Edge in Wigan, the festival will also boast an artisan market, an alternative high street featuring clothes repairs and upcycling workshops, bike repairs and vintage goods with Rebuild With Hope, and delicious choices at the food court. All of this is free for the public to attend.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “This is an exciting event that brings together the best of the borough’s business community. With industry experts offering insights, support and guidance, this is the perfect place to connect and develop your business in Wigan borough.”

Open to the public between 9am and 1pm and businesses from 8am to 2pm, businesses can purchase festival tickets here for just £15.

They include: entry to all business sessions; £10 in vouchers to spend at the artisan market and food court; and automatic entry into a prize draw for a corporate table at a Wigan Warriors or Wigan Athletic game.