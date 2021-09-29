Wigan's good traders recognised in awards scheme

Best newcomer Wigan winner Expolink Alarms with their award

The Good Trader awards recognise quality across a range of sectors and is based on customer feedback across the last 12 months.

More than 200 local businesses were involved with any firms who are not yet signed up, being encouraged to get involved with the scheme.

Coun Paul Prescott, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to recognise traders across the borough who provide outstanding service for our residents.

“The Good Trader scheme is a great resource which supports around 200 local businesses and is a key part of The Deal. Having a list of reliable traders provides peace of mind for customers, helping them to avoid rogue traders who take advantage.

“Congratulations to all the winners and runners-up in this year’s awards, but I’d also like to recognise every single one of our registered traders in the Good Trader Scheme who work tirelessly to provide a first-class service across Wigan borough.”

Wigan Council’s Good Trader Scheme was set up in 2008 to promote companies and individuals who are trusted and respected in their field of work and display their commitment to providing quality, value for money work to local people.

It also gave residents an alternative to dealing with uninvited traders and being possible victims of doorstep crime.

The six Good Trader of the Year for 2021 winners and runners-up are:

Good Trader of the Year Wigan – KDM Electrical;

Good Trader of the Year Leigh - Atherton Tiling;

Highly Commended Wigan - Seddon Services;

Highly Commended Leigh - Anthony Gorse Plumbing & Heating;

Best Newcomer Wigan - Expolink Alarms;

Best Newcomer Leigh - Da Costa Cleaning.

The best Newcomer in Wigan, John Gibson of Expolink Alarms, says the process of joining the scheme was a positive one.

He said: “It’s wonderful to have won this award. I got wind of the Good Trader Scheme over 12 months ago and I get so much work from it.

“We’re a local family company with family values. All of my customers are special to me and it’s absolutely amazing to read some of the feedback I receive.

“It’s a scheme customers can trust as they can access genuine and local feedback. I even use it myself to find local traders, I always buy from within the town.

“It’s a brilliant way to support our borough.”

Alice Da Costa of Da Costa Cleaning, who picked up the Best Newcomer award in Leigh, says completing high quality jobs is something which is important to her.

She said: “I am so happy to win this award and receive recognition for my work.

“I only started my business during the pandemic and I’ve worked so hard to make my business a success so I’m really pleased.