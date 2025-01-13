Wigan's Mesnes Street, its landmarks and people pictured over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
It is one of the main thoroughfares of Wigan town centre, but Mesnes Street has had its struggles in recent years. There are hopes for better times ahead as the Galleries’ replacement begins to take shape nearby.

Meanwhile here are pictures, from busier times from the near and far past, plucked from the Wigan Today archive.

1. Mesnes Street, Wigan, over the years

. Photo: STAFF

2. Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant signing copies of his prediction book for customers at Smith's bookshop on Mesnes Street in December 1983

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Harry Hill's TV Burp as Carnival - an art exhibition by Anna FC Smith, at 32 Mesnes Street

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Ground is prepared for the building of Whelan's supermarket on Mesnes Street in 1974

. Photo: STAFF

