Meanwhile here are pictures, from busier times from the near and far past, plucked from the Wigan Today archive.
1. Mesnes Street, Wigan, over the years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant signing copies of his prediction book for customers at Smith's bookshop on Mesnes Street in December 1983
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Harry Hill's TV Burp as Carnival - an art exhibition by Anna FC Smith, at 32 Mesnes Street
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Ground is prepared for the building of Whelan's supermarket on Mesnes Street in 1974
. Photo: STAFF
