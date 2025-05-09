Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan’s new destination pub is now open!

The Three Mills Beer & Ale House launched with a VIP night which was a landmark moment in the redevelopment of the 17-acre former Eckersley’s Mills site near Wigan Pier.

For it is the first of countless phases to be completed which will see The Cotton Works become a major urban village, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Over the coming months the colossal Mill One, on whose ground floor the newly-opened pub stands, will also see a coworking space called Weave launch on its rooftop, site owner and developer Heaton Group, along with smart energy giant Calisen take up residence on the middle storeys and then the public can look forward a food hall opening alongside the pub and an exclusive bar on the roof.

And that’s just phase one! After that there are plans for shops, more businesses moving in, a new roller rink and hotel and much more besides.

With design cues that pay tribute to the building’s industrial past, the new 130-seat pub has retained and enhanced original elements of the Grade II-listed building, blending a contemporary and welcoming environment with the timeless charm of a traditional pub.

Beer enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with a 14-line tap wall and three cask ale pumps, proudly stocking an ever-evolving range of beers from Wigan based breweries, including Wily Fox, Problem Child, and Wigan Brewhouse. Regional brewers such as Rivington from Chorley, Northern Monkey from Bolton, and Beartown from Congleton will also feature.

The pub will also cater for those who like to sip something different, with wines, whisky and other premium spirits. Cocktail media will debut with butter-washed maple Old-Fashioned, banoffee espresso Martini, an array of Spritzes, plus a lineup of classic Irish coffees.

The pub is serving hearty food such as pies, sausage rolls, and perfectly seasoned Scotch eggs. Also on offer will be doorstop sandwiches, toasties, and jacket potatoes with a variety of toppings.

John Heaton, Managing Director of Heaton Group, said: “It’s a proud moment to finally open the doors and breathe new life into this part of the historical mill.

"The Three Mills is a proper pub, one that instantly feels like it’s always been here, and we believe we’ve delivered something genuinely appealing for both locals and visitors to the town.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone into their new favourite local.”

After receiving full planning permission earlier this year, Cotton Works has become the North West's largest brownfield site under single ownership.

The vast development aims to transform the historic area into a “cutting-edge, mixed-use destination consisting of commercial, residential, food and drink and leisure spaces,” Heaton Group says.

