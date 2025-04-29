Wigan's share of £75m upgrade for North West gas network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Details of this year’s programme to upgrade the North West’s oldest gas mains – some of which were installed over 100 years ago – are published today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadent has confirmed investment of more than £75million to modernise around 385km of its North West pipeline over the next 12 months (April 2025 to March 2026).

This is around the same straight-line distance as Liverpool to Dover, or the length of 3,600 football pitches, or the height of more than 2,400 Blackpool Towers.

The work will be delivered by around 600 skilled engineers.

Cadent will invest £75m to upgrade 385km of pipes.

It includes 19.2km of work in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upgrading the North West network means 2.7 million properties receive a safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

Homes, schools, hospitals and other buildings use gas for heat and hot water, some of the region’s biggest industries need it to power production processes, and it is the fuel of choice for rising numbers of HGV fleets.

“The majority of homes in the North West rely on gas for central heating and it’s our job to make sure they get it, safely and reliably, every minute of every day of the year,” said Mark Syers, Head of Work Management (North West), who leads the team delivering Cadent’s gas mains upgrade work in the region.

Graphic outlines the extent of the work.

“As our older stock reaches the end of its safe working life, we must replace it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These upgrades also mean big environmental gains for the region, as it reduces methane emissions and enables a move to more renewable gases like biomethane. This is essential for a cleaner future – the UK will need energy to come from a range of sources to meet demand and be sustainable.”

The work is part of a 30-year programme, which started in 2002, to upgrade the entire UK gas network.

Every year, Cadent replaces around 1.5 per cent of the 34,000km of pipes in the North West, which are mostly underneath the region’s roads.

Gas pipes being delivered to a North West site.

Mark Syers added: “In most cases – around 95 per cent of the time – we are able to insert the new plastic pipe into the old metallic one. This technique reduces the time of each project and we don’t have to dig as much, which means less disruption for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The upgrades also mean an end to what can often become return visits – with associated disruption – to repair faults on the older metallic mains, as they start to show signs of age.

“We know roadworks aren’t ideal, but my team is determined to move as quickly as they safely can and get the work done with as little disruption as possible.”

By distance, the ‘top five’ workload areas for 2025-26 are: Wirral (40,668 metres), Liverpool (30,844 metres), Manchester (26,228 metres), St Helens (19,952 metres), and Wigan (19,196 metres).

You will find the figures for each of the North West’s local authority areas in the table below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metres of pipe to be upgraded in 2025-26, by local authority area:

Wirral 40668 Liverpool 30844 Manchester 26228 St Helens 19952 Wigan 19196 Stockport 18744 Blackpool 18649 Tameside 15718 Sefton 15203 Bolton 14603 Salford 12137 Halton 11937 Warrington 11937 Bury 10738 South Ribble 10308 Oldham 10004 Chorley 9955 Rochdale 9688 Knowsley 8352 Macclesfield 7927 Wyre 7741 Trafford 7047 Ellesmere Port and Neston 6953 Lancaster 6783 Blackburn with Darwen 6239 Crewe and Nantwich 6175 Pendle 5831 Rossendale 5347 Burnley 4797 High Peak 4373 Barrow-in-Furness 4100 South Lakeland 3199 Preston 3050 Ribble Valley 2944 Cheshire West and Chester 2889 Fylde 2696 West Lancashire 2443 Hyndburn 2024 Cheshire East 1848 Flintshire 1201

How the work is planned and delivered

Cadent works with the local highways authorities to agree the best and least disruptive timings to carry out these essential upgrades. It will also collaborate with other utilities, to find opportunities to work together in the same set of roadworks.

Once start dates have been confirmed, letters are sent to properties impacted ahead of the work starting. Customers are asked to rate the service given, with last year’s North West scores averaging 9.17 out of 10 (verified results are pending).

Part of the programme also involves replacing individual ‘service’ pipes of tens of thousands of properties at no extra cost for customers. Cadent makes all the arrangements and gives advance notice of when work will happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gas remains on throughout, although in some cases properties that take a direct feed from the pipe being replaced will lose supply for up to 12 hours, as their building is connected to the new main. Customer teams are on hand to answer questions and support customers – particularly those on the Priority Services Register.

Cadent operates four of the UK’s eight gas distribution networks – North West England, West Midlands, Eastern England and North London.

Its North West network stretches from the Lake District to Crewe and is home to 34,000km of distribution pipes (most of them underground) and hundreds of above ground installations. If placed end to end, that amount of pipes would stretch from North West England to Sydney, Australia, and back again.

Around £800m will be invested in the North West’s gas network over the current five-year Ofgem-regulated period. This will maintain safe, secure supplies to homes, hospitals, schools, offices and other sites, as well as support the UK’s targets to reduce carbon emissions and build cleaner, greener energy networks.