Wigan’s Vanliners up for People’s Choice Award – cast your vote!

The Wigan Business Awards are proud to announce that headline sponsor, Vanliners are currently finalists in the People’s Choice Award category at the North West Family Business Awards 2025, and your vote could help them secure the win.

“As we look ahead to another unforgettable evening in November, we’re thrilled we can support Vanliners in their own awards journey,” Nichola Howard, Managing Director of Launch NW - Organisers of the Wigan Business Awards said.

Already a multi-award-winning, family-run business, Vanliners based in Hindley Green continue to demonstrate their commitment to celebrating and uplifting the local business community.

Founded by the late David Rees and now led by his wife Janine Rees, Vanliners was born from a simple idea and a strong work ethic that has seen the company grow into a nationally recognised vehicle conversion specialist, all while staying true to its family values and strong Wigan roots.

Image shows Vanliners Head Office

Nichola continued: "Vanliners totally deserve to win the People’s Choice Award, they’ve had an extremely tough start to the year, yet their belief in the power of local business and their dedication to celebrating the successes of others hasn’t wavered, which perfectly captures the spirit of the category.”

Janine Rees, Director of Vanliners added: "Wigan such a special place to work and live. This nomination means so much to us. It represents the strength of our team, the support of our community, and the legacy of everything David built.

"We’re incredibly grateful to be recognised in this way, and winning the People’s Choice Award with the backing of our community would be a truly special moment for all of us."

We encourage Wigan to show their support and vote for Vanliners at: northwestfamilybusinessawards.co.uk/award-finalist/vanliners/

Don’t hang around, Voting closes Wednesday, 30 April 2025.