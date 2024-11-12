..
.

Winding back the clock: Wigan, Hindley Green and Ashton shop staff in 2011

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
The latest dip into the Wigan Today archives for pictures from the Evening Post’s old Down Your Way features takes us to the end of 2011 and shop and salon staff working in Ashton’s Garswood Street, Atherton Road in Hindley Green and both Makinson Arcade and Darlington Street East, Wigan.

We hope some happy memories are stirred here.

.

1. Bec O Neill, left, and Amy Fowler in Makinson Arcade

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

2. Jack Moorcroft, left, and Phil Mayor, from Duffer in Makinson Arcade

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. Jess Eastham from Love Forever in Makinson Arcade

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. Makinson Arcade in 2011

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice