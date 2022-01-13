Work starts on new Wigan link road estate

An artist's impression of some of the homes to be built

Ground was broken on the one-time Pemberton Colliery land two months after the borough council gave house-builder Northstone planning permission for this its fourth phase of development in the area.

Tulach, meaning green place on a hillside, is 29 acres and will provide energy-efficient two- three- and four-bedroom homes for both private sale and shared ownership, including a number of affordable properties.

As well as homes, Northstone says it will create a significant amount of green open space for the community, including a central village green, for the benefit of both new and existing Wigan residents.

In addition, a new link road will be established, which will connect Billinge Road to Smithy Brook roundabout, forming part of the wider M58 link road development scheme which is already under way.

Key features of the estate include smart technology which adapts to different routines, leading home appliances, and triple-glazed Velfac windows which keep homes warm and bills down. Homebuyers can also choose the ground floor layout up to a certain build stage to create their ideal space.

Craig Nutter, operations director at Northstone, part of Peel L&P, said: “When creating our communities we think carefully about how future residents will use the spaces – from first-time buyers to families and downsizers – as well as how we can ensure our homes are built sustainably for the future.

“This includes everything from smart home technology that automatically turns lights off to triple-glazed windows that keep heat in – it’s about creating the conditions for people to make sustainable choices long after they move in.

“With the exciting redevelopment of Wigan town centre and the range of excellent transport links that connect the town to cities across the North West, this is an incredibly desirable area for buyers. We’re pleased to be underway at Tulach and look forward to sharing our progress over the coming months.”

Eurogold is currently on site carrying out land preparation works ahead of the building work’s starting.

Tulach is expected to launch in summer 2022 and take six years to complete.

Meanwhile work is continuing to create the latest stretch of the link road which carries on from the already completed section between Westwood and Goose Green up to Billinge Road. The plan then is for the route to continue up the back of Pemberton to join the roundabout where the M6 and M58 converge at Orrell.