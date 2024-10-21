Some faces and views will be familiar, perhaps some others, sadly, long forgotten.
1. Wigan Athletic supporters board the train for a game at Grimsby
. Photo: gb
2. Wigan and distict Licensed Victualers' Association dinner The Casino
. Photo: GB
3. A Hillman Minx which had been involved in a bad crash
. Photo: GB
4. A group of youngsters cross the road at Nora's corner shop on Charles St and Earl Street, Swinley
. Photo: GB
