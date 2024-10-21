..
Yesteryear's news: see what was making Wigan headlines in 1972

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Today’s news is referred to as the history of tomorrow. Certainly the pictures taken for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening Post and Chronicle 52 years ago in 1972 and presented here can be seen as a local history document.

Some faces and views will be familiar, perhaps some others, sadly, long forgotten.

1. Wigan Athletic supporters board the train for a game at Grimsby

. Photo: gb

2. Wigan and distict Licensed Victualers' Association dinner The Casino

. Photo: GB

3. A Hillman Minx which had been involved in a bad crash

. Photo: GB

4. A group of youngsters cross the road at Nora's corner shop on Charles St and Earl Street, Swinley

. Photo: GB

