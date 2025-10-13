You might know or remember some of these Wigan workplace staff and bosses caught on camera in spring 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan at Work was a picture page which occasionally appeared in the Evening Post in the first dozen years of the century. These photographs were all taken in the April and May of 2012.

They include Euromarketing in Rowbotham Square, Welcome Credit Union in Wigan Market, the market itself and Dynhairsty hair salon on Gidlow Lane.

Wigan folk in their workplaces more than 13 years ago

1. Wiganers at work in spring 2012

James Scattergood, Euromarketing, Rowbotham Square, Wigan

2. Wiganers at work in spring 2012

Elaine Hayes, Euromarketing, Rowbotham Square, Wigan

3. Wiganers at work in spring 2012

Danny Windsor-McGrail, Euromarketing, Rowbotham Square, Wigan

4. Wiganers at work in spring 2012

