They include Euromarketing in Rowbotham Square, Welcome Credit Union in Wigan Market, the market itself and Dynhairsty hair salon on Gidlow Lane.
1. Wiganers at work in spring 2012
Wigan folk in their workplaces more than 13 years ago Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Wiganers at work in spring 2012
James Scattergood, Euromarketing, Rowbotham Square, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Wiganers at work in spring 2012
Elaine Hayes, Euromarketing, Rowbotham Square, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. Wiganers at work in spring 2012
Danny Windsor-McGrail, Euromarketing, Rowbotham Square, Wigan Photo: Paul Greenwood