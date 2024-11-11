Your Housing Group announces partnership with MCI Developments to build 38 affordable homes in Wigan

Leading North-West based social housing provider, Your Housing Group (YHG), has announced a partnership with MCI Developments Limited to deliver 38 affordable homes, on its Cale Lane site in Aspull, Wigan.

The £7million contract includes a mix of two and three bed homes consisting of 19 homes for shared ownership and 19 homes for affordable rent. All properties will be fully compliant with the larger National Described Space Standards (NDSS), benefitting from solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points.

The two-acre site will feature high quality, family friendly, affordable housing, which will be in the form of two-storey semi-detached and terraced houses in a convenient location approximately 1.5 miles from Wigan Town Centre and in easy reach of the M6 and M58.

Lorraine Donnelly, Development Director at Your Housing Group, said “We are happy to build on our existing partnership with MCI developments on this fantastic site in Wigan. This latest project highlights Your Housing Group’s commitment to delivering safe and affordable homes so our customers have a safe place to call home.”

Craig Murphy Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments Limited said “We are delighted to be continuing our strong relationship with YHG by delivering these much needed affordable homes in this key location. As a Wigan based company we are delighted to be delivering these high quality homes for local people”

The development forms part of Your Housing Group’s strategy to build high-quality affordable housing, and create thriving communities, within safe environments across the North-West, and in areas in Staffordshire and Yorkshire.

The completion date is expected to be in June 2026.

