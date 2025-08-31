26 photos as the Mayor welcomes Wigan's newest British citizens

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan's first citizen, Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, and Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan, representing the King, welcomed Wigan's newest citizens at the monthly British citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall.

Photographer Michelle Adamson was on hand to capture the ceremony.

Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and representing The King, Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan OBE, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall.

1. British Citizenship

Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and representing The King, Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan OBE, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen presents certificates.

2. British Citizenship Ceremony

Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen presents certificates. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen speaks at the event.

3. British Citizenship Ceremony

Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen speaks at the event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
People pose proudly with their certificates after the ceremony.

4. British Citizenship Ceremony

People pose proudly with their certificates after the ceremony. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganMayorGreater Manchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice