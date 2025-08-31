Photographer Michelle Adamson was on hand to capture the ceremony.
Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and representing The King, Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan OBE, welcome Wigan's newest British citizens at the monthly British Citizenship ceremony, held at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen presents certificates. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Wigan's first citizen the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen speaks at the event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
People pose proudly with their certificates after the ceremony. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson