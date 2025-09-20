They include an old building coming down, another one going up, charity events, a road smash and all sorts of celebrations.
Rolling back the clock precisely 20 years to Wigan in September 2005 Photo: STAFF
Youngsters across the borough were given the opportunity to try out gymnastics fro free with expert guidance from British Gymnast Ross Brewer and Wigan Olympian Charrelle Fennell. Pictured with Charrelle and Ross Brewer are Emma, left and Ben from St Peter's Primary, Hindley Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
Former Wigan-born National Theatre actor-manager Jonathan Dewhurst was given his own display at Wigan Pier. Seen at its unveiling is Wigan Dad's Army actor Colin Bean and Jonathan's closest living relative, his granddaughter, Daisy Barton, along with his great-great-nephew Philip Taylor and his wife Susan Photo: Geoff Shryhane
Staff at the Three Sisters Recreation Area launching the Wigan Monopoly Game. Left to rightL Matthew Wright, John Woodward, Jenny Cairns and Jenny Goodall-Sherratt Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW