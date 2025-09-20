27 pictures showing who and what made Wigan's news in 2005

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
Here’s a handy reminder of some of the events that were making news in Wigan exactly two decades ago. Some of these pictures haven’t been seen since they were first published.

They include an old building coming down, another one going up, charity events, a road smash and all sorts of celebrations.

Rolling back the clock precisely 20 years to Wigan in September 2005

1. Wigan events pictured in September 2005

Rolling back the clock precisely 20 years to Wigan in September 2005 Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Youngsters across the borough were given the opportunity to try out gymnastics fro free with expert guidance from British Gymnast Ross Brewer and Wigan Olympian Charrelle Fennell. Pictured with Charrelle and Ross Brewer are Emma, left and Ben from St Peter's Primary, Hindley

2. Wigan events pictured in September 2005

Youngsters across the borough were given the opportunity to try out gymnastics fro free with expert guidance from British Gymnast Ross Brewer and Wigan Olympian Charrelle Fennell. Pictured with Charrelle and Ross Brewer are Emma, left and Ben from St Peter's Primary, Hindley Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Photo Sales
Former Wigan-born National Theatre actor-manager Jonathan Dewhurst was given his own display at Wigan Pier. Seen at its unveiling is Wigan Dad's Army actor Colin Bean and Jonathan's closest living relative, his granddaughter, Daisy Barton, along with his great-great-nephew Philip Taylor and his wife Susan

3. Wigan events pictured in September 2005

Former Wigan-born National Theatre actor-manager Jonathan Dewhurst was given his own display at Wigan Pier. Seen at its unveiling is Wigan Dad's Army actor Colin Bean and Jonathan's closest living relative, his granddaughter, Daisy Barton, along with his great-great-nephew Philip Taylor and his wife Susan Photo: Geoff Shryhane

Photo Sales
Staff at the Three Sisters Recreation Area launching the Wigan Monopoly Game. Left to rightL Matthew Wright, John Woodward, Jenny Cairns and Jenny Goodall-Sherratt

4. Wigan events pictured in September 2005

Staff at the Three Sisters Recreation Area launching the Wigan Monopoly Game. Left to rightL Matthew Wright, John Woodward, Jenny Cairns and Jenny Goodall-Sherratt Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice