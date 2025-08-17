People lined the streets to cheer on drag queens, LGBTQ+ charities and other organisations taking part in the parade followed by an afternoon of live music.
Wigan Pride 2025 Photo: National World
Melanie Bryan Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutentant with The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and consort Coun Andrew Bullen, joins the colourful scenes at the parade to launch the 10th annual Wigan Pride. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Wigan Pride promotes and celebrates equality and diversity by bringing together arts, music, a street parade and positive messages. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
All smiles at the brightly coloured event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson