32 photos of the Wigan Pride Parade 2025

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Aug 2025, 07:58 BST
The streets of Wigan were given a splash of colour on Saturday as the town's 10th annual Pride event celebrated equality and diversity.

People lined the streets to cheer on drag queens, LGBTQ+ charities and other organisations taking part in the parade followed by an afternoon of live music.

Wigan Pride 2025

1. Wigan Pride 2025

Wigan Pride 2025 Photo: National World

Melanie Bryan Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutentant with The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and consort Coun Andrew Bullen, joins the colourful scenes at the parade to launch the 10th annual Wigan Pride.

2. Wigan Pride 2025

Melanie Bryan Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutentant with The Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen and consort Coun Andrew Bullen, joins the colourful scenes at the parade to launch the 10th annual Wigan Pride. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan Pride promotes and celebrates equality and diversity by bringing together arts, music, a street parade and positive messages.

3. Wigan Pride 2025

Wigan Pride promotes and celebrates equality and diversity by bringing together arts, music, a street parade and positive messages. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

All smiles at the brightly coloured event.

4. Wigan Pride 2025

All smiles at the brightly coloured event. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

