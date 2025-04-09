5 marathons, 5 days, 131 miles: Fighting Alzheimer's for mum, one step at a time

My brave mum battling alzheimers and cancer

Hello everyone! My name is Danielle Metcalfe from Wigan and I will be running 5 full marathons, 26.2 miles each day, for 5 consecutive days starting Wednesday May the 14th 2025 and finishing Sunday the 18th, running a total of 131 miles for charity.

I will be taking on this mammoth of a challenge, all in aid to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society which is a charity close to my heart.

In 2023 my mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, after already battling cancer for over the past 20 years.

This was a huge blow to us all as a family, especially my sister Sophie and I who have been carers to our mum as she has declined over the years, along with both working full time.

Mum, Sophie, me

I will be giving it my all and will complete this challenge in the hope that the funds I raise will help to eventually find a cure to this heart breaking disease.

If anyone wishes to show their support and give to my fundraiser, the link is below.

I know many of us are affected by dementia, whether through friends, family or yourself. So let's all fight this together.