5 marathons, 5 days, 131 miles: Fighting Alzheimer's for mum, one step at a time
I will be taking on this mammoth of a challenge, all in aid to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society which is a charity close to my heart.
In 2023 my mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, after already battling cancer for over the past 20 years.
This was a huge blow to us all as a family, especially my sister Sophie and I who have been carers to our mum as she has declined over the years, along with both working full time.
I will be giving it my all and will complete this challenge in the hope that the funds I raise will help to eventually find a cure to this heart breaking disease.
If anyone wishes to show their support and give to my fundraiser, the link is below.
I know many of us are affected by dementia, whether through friends, family or yourself. So let's all fight this together.