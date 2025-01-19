Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We gave you 64 facts about Wigan the other day, but with the borough being such a big place with a rich history, there are plenty more to be discovered. Here are a few dozen more.

1 Wigan’s electoral roll included women for the first time in 1929.

2 Gerard Winstanley - famous for the working class Diggers movement - was born in Wigan.

3 A literary genre was created on these shores by a Wigan-born writer and artist. Bryan Talbot, a former Wigan Grammar School pupil, produced what most critics consider the first-ever British graphic novel when The Adventures of Luther Arkwright was published in 1982.

The crowds gather for the arrival of Batman and Robin, aka Adam West and Burt Ward at the Green Shield Stamp shop in Wigan in 1967

4 Woodhouse Lane in Beech Hill owes its name to a rather grisly chapter of Wigan history, as it denotes the part of town where wooden houses were built for plague sufferers to live in. The plague struck Wigan in the 17th century.

5 When Wigan Library re-opened in 1932 following a major refurbishment it was said to be the only such establishment in the entire country with more volumes on the shelves than people in the town.

6 Wigan’s public transport was always decked out in a unique colour scheme of crimson and off-white, with trams, buses and trolleybuses also covered in ornate gold lining until the time of World War II. The vehicles were also notable for never carrying adverts, with the space where commercials were placed by other operators bearing the town’s crest.

7 One of Wigan’s best-loved buildings was rebuilt during the period when the owners received huge compensation payments from the Government for the abolition of slavery in the Caribbean. During the rebuilding of Haigh Hall between 1830 and 1849 James Lindsay, the Earl of Balcarres, was awarded 11 payments for setting free slaves in Jamaica. The largest payment was more than £9,000, which could be worth as much as £13m today.

The oldest inhabited home in Wigan: Kirkless Hall at Aspull

8 The history of the brass band movement is kept at the Brass Band Archive in Scholes. The archives’ unassuming building houses a treasure trove of resources covering over 100 years of brass music, including hundreds of CDs, LPs and 78s, a massive collection of more than 10,000 sets of sheet music and memorabilia such as banners, instruments and uniforms.

9 A Wigan businessman became an American hero for a daring sea rescue more than 150 years ago. Kirkless Hall Coal and Iron Company founder John Lancaster, plucked 42 sailors from the Channel off the coast of France following a sea battle between the Union ship Kearsage and the Confederate war vessel the CSS Alabama in 1864. The president of the slave-owning Southern states, Jefferson Davis, sent Mr Lancaster’s a personal letter of appreciation.

10 The soundtrack to the popular jousting shows at now-defunct family theme park Camelot was written by a singing knight from Wigan. Whitley musician Steve Harrison, who played the part of the Black Knight in the Camelot show, wrote the song Fields of Valour for the jousting show’s soundtrack as a celebration of medieval codes of chivalry and honour.

11 Wigan proved it is not just an industrial town but also a green and pleasant land by reaching the final of Britain in Bloom for the first time in 2012. The borough was awarded a Silver Gilt medal in its category.

Football legend Pele signs autographs for fans before officially opening the new JJB headquarters at Martland Mill in June 1996

12 The unostentatious St George’s in Water Street is the second oldest church in the town, after Wigan Parish Church

13 There were once 39 pubs on Scholes alone. But it once also had a temperance bar which sold Sarsaparilla.

14 Batman and Robin (Adam West and Burt Ward) complete with the bat car visited the Green Shield stamp shop in Crompton Street at the height of their TV series fame.

15 Wigan Athletic were the last club to be voted into the Football League in 1978, when they took the place of Southport. They would go on to have a long stint in the Premier League, reach the League Cup final, win the FA Cup and qualify for the Europa League.

Wigan Central Station which closed to passengers in 1964

16 Cilla Black went to local journalist Valerie Wall’s (later Belshaw) house for tea after Val (who was Women’s Editor of the Wigan Observer) interviewed the singer when she appeared at the Ritz.

17 Legendary comedian Max Bygraves said that when he appeared at the Ritz the acrobat on before him suffered a terrible accident on stage and broke several limbs. The stand-up said that this got far bigger laughs than his own comedy routine!

18 Wigan Athletic’s first goal in the Premier League came via the fastest penalty awarded in the top flight - after just 12 seconds. It was converted by Jason Roberts, to bring up his century of league goals.

19 The modern and hugely popular hymn Lord of the Dance was first sung in public in St Catharine’s church, Scholes.

20 Wigan once had three town centre railway stations: Wallgate, North Western and Central Station,which was in Station Road and went to Warrington.

21 Thomas Linacre was Rector of Wigan Parish Church from 1519 to 1524 and was also the founder and first president of the Royal College of Physicians and was Royal Physician to Henry VIII.

Thomas Linacre was physician to Henry VIII

22 Children who passed the 11-Plus or scholarship went to Wigan Grammar School or St John Rigby (boys) or Wigan Girls’ High School or the Convent of Notre Dame (girls).

23 Kirkless Hall, parts of which date back to the 14th century, is thought to be the oldest inhabited residence in Wigan.

24 The Wigan Youth Jazz Orchestra is one of the town’s proudest local musical exports, having toured the world, made numerous recordings and won awards.

25 Film and music hall giant George Formby went through his entire life unaware that he was illegitimate. It emerged recently that his dad, George Snr, was already married when he tied the knot with George Jnr’s mum.

26 The Wigan International Jazz Festival is known around the world. When founder Ian Darrington was in New Orleans he was presented with a humanitarian award from the International Association for Jazz Education.

27 Wigan is best known in Japan and Russia for wrestling. Billy Riley was a world-renowned teacher of catch wrestling, and founded “The Snake Pit” - succeeded by Roy Wood’s Aspull Olympic Wresting club. Former pupils were Davey Boy Smith and Tom Billington, who enjoyed international success in pro wrestling as The British Bulldogs.

28 Haigh Hall once had a zoo - the brainchild of colourful Director of Leisure Gil Swift - which was later turned into a model village and is now undergoing another transformation.

29 The only Scheduled Monument in the borough is Mab’s Cross. A scheduled monument is a nationally-significant historical building or archaeological landmark, but mystery surrounds the medieval cross, likely to date from the 13th century. It is said to commemorate Lady Mabel Bradshaw, wife of Sir William Bradshaw, and her weekly barefoot penance walks to the cross from Haigh Hall to atone for committing bigamy, but there is no evidence this is true.

30 Screen icon Charlie Chaplin made his stage debut as a youngster aged just 10 with a Wigan-formed dance troupe called The Eight Lancashire Lads, which toured music halls in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He later appeared at Wigan Hippodrome on King Street with Stan Laurel when they were members of Fred Karno’s theatrical troupe.

31 From the mid-1980s to 90s Wigan Council subsidised a professional orchestra, The Orchestra of the Mill, jointly run by two of British classical music’s most distinguished stars: concert pianist Peter Donohoe and tenor Robert Tear.

32 In 1964, the Rolling Stones and The Beatles played Wigan’s ABC Cinema within a month of each other. The Stones came first on September 16 and the Fab Four on October 13 Imagine that happening with the biggest rock acts of today...

33 If you dug a hole straight through the Earth from the centre of Wigan you would pop up in the South Pacific ocean - a few hundred miles from New Zealand.

34 The distance between Wigan and its twin town Angers in France is just 316 miles as the crow flies but 630 miles by land and sea transport.

35 Before its creation, Wigan borough was known as Wigan-Leigh as told in the Redcliffe-Maud Report. It was suggested that the new metropolitan borough be named Makerfield. However both names were rejected by a vote of 12 to two. According to an opinion poll in 2003, 26 per cent of 299 residents surveyed felt they belonged “very strongly” or “fairly strongly” (four per cent very strongly) to Greater Manchester, 64 per cent (28 per cent very strongly) to the borough of Wigan, and 63 per cent (31 per cent very strongly) to Lancashire.

36 The Byrchall High School in Ashton-in-Makerfield was founded in 1588 - the same year as the Spanish Armada attacked Britain. The school was at first called Ashton Grammar and the original building is still in use today as Garswood library.

37 In the mid-1980s, Wigan was home to pop music’s next big thing: The Railway Children. The band, fronted by Gary Newby, was signed to Virgin Records, and had a top 20 hit with Every Beat of The Heart, even appearing on Top of the Pops. But they split soon after and Gary moved to Japan.

38 The mum of the last baby to be born at Billinge Hospital before it was demolished in 2004 was a nurse, and later on the same day, the mum of the first baby to be born at Wigan Infirmary’s newly opened maternity department was also a nurse. Raise a glass to Sonya Hill and Dominica Cummins!

39 The man who invented the cavity magnetron (the things we use in microwaves to cook most of our food these days) went to Ashton Grammar School. His name was Sir John Randall and he died in 1984.

40 The large Wigan and Leigh College building on the corner of Parson’s Walk and New Market Street has had several incarnations over the years and for one generation will forever be known as The Old Gas Showrooms. But those who crane their necks will see that it was originally called Rushton’s Mill and the late great TV satirist Willie Rushton once confided in a Wigan journalist that it was his ancestors who ran it.

41 Greenough Street Independent Methodist Church was hit by a German bomb in 1941. The building which had emptied just minutes before was wrecked but homes and a packed pub on either side were untouched.

42 A watch tower in the upper Haigh Plantations was a source of fascination for many a Wigan youngster both in its upright position and after it toppled in the 1970s. It was subsequently removed!

43 Marks and Spencer began in Wigan when Michael Marks joined forces with Thomas Spencer in 1894 and for three years the town was the firm’s headquarters.

44 Arguably the world’s greatest ever footballer, Pele was the surprise guest of honour at the official opening of JJB Sports’ new head office and distribution centre.

45 Our website wigantoday.net - is read by people from 154 different countries. When you consider there are fewer than 200 countries in the world - that’s a lot of people interested in Wigan.

46 Sir Richard Branson (opened the town’s first multiplex cinema in 1996 at Robin Park - Virgin Cinemas. Now Omniplex, it was also a UGC and Empire cinema inbetween. The first blockbuster shown was Daylight, starring Sylvester Stallone and Viggo Mortensen.

47 POW Camp 50 in Garswood Park, Ashton, was used to house Italian and German prisoners during WW2, including Bert Trautmann who went on to become Manchester City’s goalkeeper and played in the FA Cup Final with a broken neck.

48 American thriller writer Martin Cruz Smith, based his 1996 novel Rose in Victorian Wigan and came to the Pier for a book-signing. A hoped-for movie spin-off from Miramax with location shoots in the borough, sadly, came to nothing.

49 If Wigan were a country, it would be the 182nd most populous in the world, with slightly more people in the borough than there are in Vanuatu and a little fewer than Martinique.

50 US travel writer Bill Bryson was mightily impressed by the town when he visited in the 1990s. He wrote: “Such is Wigan’s perennially poor reputation that I was truly astounded to find it has a handsome and well-maintained town centre.” He also said it compared favourably with Oxford because planners had been more careful about maintaining the place’s architectural integrity.

51 Rapper Example caused a Twitter spat when he asked “do any nice people live in Wigan?” prompting a furious response from locals.

52 In the glory days of Wigan Casino, the baths across the road would often open in the morning for revellers to use the showers and snack bar after a night’s dancing.

53 TheJJB/DW/Brick Stadium was the venue for the last-ever game played by the Great Britain rugby league team, on November 10, 2007. The Lions beat New Zealand 28-22.

54 The Arctic Monkeys played Club Nirvana in Wigan just weeks before they became one of the hottest acts in 2005. The venue attracted several other top acts in its time including The Fall.

55 Wigan space rockers The Verve’s third album Urban Hymns is the 19th best-selling album in UK history, shifting 3.3 million copies. But Richard Ashcroft and Co received no royalties for its best-known single Bitter Sweet Symphony - which used a sample from a Rolling Stones song.

56 The cover for Oasis single, D’You Know What I Mean from the album Be Here Now featured a photograph taken in Wigan. The image by Michael Spencer Jones was taken in front of the Blind Steps’, a staircase in Wigan so called because they run past the Blind Workshop. The steps can still be found on Darlington Street. The shoot was shrouded in secrecy to protect mass media coverage, but our sister paper The Wigan Evening Post had exclusive rights to cover the shoot. At a lunchtime break, Liam and sleeve designer Brian Cannon enjoyed a pint of beer in the nearby Crispin Arms pub by Birkett Bank.

57 Wiganers account for 0.0045 per cent of the world’s population.