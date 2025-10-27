A Class Act picture special showing pupils from Hindley Green St John's CE Primary perform at a harvest festival service

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Oct 2025, 08:00 GMT
Year Three pupils from St John's CE Primary in Hindley Green have performed their Harvest Festival service, which they had been practising in school.

The service was held at St John's Church before a full audience of school pupils, parents, carers and family members.

A school spokesperson said: “The children had been working so hard practising ahead of their performance. They gave a wonderful performance and it was lovely to see so many parents/carers and family members in attendance.

"The whole school brought in lots of non-perishable food items such as rice, pasta, timed food, cereal and more. All of these very generous contributions will be donated to Chapelfield's Pantry, which is based at St. Nathaniel's Church in Platt Bridge.”

The school is hosting an open evening, for parents of future pupils to meet the team and tour the school on Monday, November 17 from 4pm to 6pm.

