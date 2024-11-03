Albert’s, Standish, is set to host the first Dragonfly Ball on Friday November 15 in aid of children’s hospice, Derian House in Chorley.

The hospice, used by families and children across the North West, has to raise over 70 per cent of their funding each year of £4m.

The night is set to be one you won't want to miss. Starting with local talent, The Quaintest Show On Earth, guests will be entertained throughout the night by a host of live music including talented party band Agent Smith, and even a DJ set with accompanying saxophone.

With a barbecue buffet, special cocktails, and even a visit from The North West Whippy ice cream van fresh off his appearance on The Wheel this weekend.

The Almond Suite, Albert’s premier event space

The night will be compered by comedian Dom Woodward (otherwise known as Wacky Woody) who as well as keeping the crowd entertained will lead the auction that includes pieces of dragonfly art created by children from Standish Kids Club, and draw the raffle made up of generous donations by many local businesses across Standish, Wigan and Chorley.

The event also remembers the children families have sadly lost. The namesake of the ball, the dragonfly, is often a source of comfort for families, being central to a beautiful story about a dragonfly, who after transforming from an insect in the pond below, can no longer play with their water bug friends, but instead looks over them from their peaceful lilypad in their new world of sun and air.

If you're lucky enough to grab some of the remaining tickets, you'll not only be in for a cracker of a night out, but will also be supporting this vital service for so many of our region's children and their families.

You can get your tickets at https://buytickets.at/thedragonflyball or search The Dragonfly Ball, Wigan on Facebook. For Wigan Today readers, use special discount code TODAY.