The Deanery Sixth Form students are celebrating another fantastic set of results this year! Students have collected results in person this morning, and it has been wonderful to congratulate them and discuss achievements and next steps with students and family members. 25% of all grades are A*or A grades, an increase on last year. The BTEC pass rate is 100% .

This is an exceptional performance from our hardworking students and we are immensely proud of them all. The results reflect the hard work of the students and staff alike. Each and every result will help to ensure successful futures for our students, the majority of whom will be continuing with their studies at University. The vast majority of students have already secured their first choice places at their chosen university. Many congratulations to all the Deanery students on their achievements!

Top Achievers

Joe Freeman

A* in A Level Maths, Distinction* in CTEC Engineering and A in both A Level Physics and A Level Further Maths

Studying Mathematics at the University of Manchester

Leyton Cringle

Distinction* in CTEC Business, A in A Level Maths and C in A Level Further Maths

Studying Accounting and Finance with Placement Year at Durham University

Adenike Oyeyele

A* in A Level Geography, A in A level Biology and B in A Level Maths

Studying Biotechnology with Industrial/Professional Experience at the University of Manchester

Emma Sankey

Distinction* in CTEC Business, A in A level Maths and B in A Level Geography

Studying International Business at the University of Leeds

Emory Pownall

Distinction * and Distinction in BTEC Childcare (Double) and an A in A Level Psychology

Studying Psychology at Edge Hill University

Troy Farrell

Grade B in A Level Geography, A level Sociology and in A Level Psychology

Studying Geography at Durham University

Madison Naylor

Distinction* in BTEC Performing Arts, B in A Level Sociology and a C in A Level Media Studies

Studying Television and Radio Production at the University of Salford

