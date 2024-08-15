The Deanery Sixth Form students are celebrating another fantastic set of results this year! Students have collected results in person this morning, and it has been wonderful to congratulate them and discuss achievements and next steps with students and family members. 25% of all grades are A*or A grades, an increase on last year. The BTEC pass rate is 100% .
This is an exceptional performance from our hardworking students and we are immensely proud of them all. The results reflect the hard work of the students and staff alike. Each and every result will help to ensure successful futures for our students, the majority of whom will be continuing with their studies at University. The vast majority of students have already secured their first choice places at their chosen university. Many congratulations to all the Deanery students on their achievements!
Top Achievers
Joe Freeman
A* in A Level Maths, Distinction* in CTEC Engineering and A in both A Level Physics and A Level Further Maths
Studying Mathematics at the University of Manchester
Leyton Cringle
Distinction* in CTEC Business, A in A Level Maths and C in A Level Further Maths
Studying Accounting and Finance with Placement Year at Durham University
Adenike Oyeyele
A* in A Level Geography, A in A level Biology and B in A Level Maths
Studying Biotechnology with Industrial/Professional Experience at the University of Manchester
Emma Sankey
Distinction* in CTEC Business, A in A level Maths and B in A Level Geography
Studying International Business at the University of Leeds
Emory Pownall
Distinction * and Distinction in BTEC Childcare (Double) and an A in A Level Psychology
Studying Psychology at Edge Hill University
Troy Farrell
Grade B in A Level Geography, A level Sociology and in A Level Psychology
Studying Geography at Durham University
Madison Naylor
Distinction* in BTEC Performing Arts, B in A Level Sociology and a C in A Level Media Studies
Studying Television and Radio Production at the University of Salford
