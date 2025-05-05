A new season is Blooming for Wigan Florist as Longstanding Business Changes Hands

Michelle took over the business on April 3, 2025, and has already begun putting her own stamp on the much-loved shop. The premises have been refreshed with a full redecoration and a brand new name—Bloom4Seasons—a nod to the shop’s rich history.

“In honour of the dedication Lynda and Jen have shown over the past 29 years, it was important to retain a link to the original name while giving it a fresh, modern feel,” said Michelle.

Community is at the heart of Michelle’s vision for Bloom4Seasons. The shop’s newly unveiled window display celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day and was created with a partnership with the Wigan Armed Forces Centre in mind! The business is also contributing to the centre’s raffle this month, donating a prize and a hamper following donations from local residents.

Looking to the future, Bloom4Seasons is backing the next generation of performers by sponsoring Team Genie from the Amelia Quigley Dance Company. The school is set to perform at Disneyland Paris this August as part of the dance school’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Bloom4Seasons team welcome you to stop by to see the transformation in person or follow their social media for updates and to contact the shop directly.