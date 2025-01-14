A red carpet welcome for luxury train

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Belle heads for Wigan

A red carpet will be laid over the platform at Wigan North Western station in March when one of the world’s poshest trains make two unexpected visits to the town.

The Northern Belle was scheduled to call at Bolton after setting out from Manchester on the champagne lunch trips over the Settle-Carlisle railway line.

But engineering work on the track both weekends means it has been diverted to pick up passengers at Leyland and Wigan instead.

Cocktail time ... a passenger aboard the Northern Belle

A spokesman said: “While it’s a pity for the people of Bolton, it’s a bonus for passengers from Leyland and Wigan.”

Hundreds of trainspotters and railway enthusiasts are expected to turn out to see the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style train, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express group.

Actor Bill Nighy described it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme.

And it even boasts its own resident musicians who serenade passengers, while an on-board conjuror adds an extra touch of magic to the journey.

Music on track ... Northern Belle passengers are serenaded while they sip champagne

The spokesman said: “We like to think we’ll not only be taking passengers on a trip through some beautiful countryside, but will also be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“A time when nothing would be too good for our pampered guests.”

The first trip on Saturday March 1 will be operated by a vintage diesel locomotive. But the second, on Saturday March 29, will be hauled for part of the journey by an historic steam engine.

Passengers will tuck into a seven-course banquet with champagne and wine during the journey through the Yorkshire Dales and over the spectacular 24-arch Ribblehead Viaduct

Full steam ahead ... the Northern Belle races along the Settle-Carlisle line

One of the seven individually-decorated carriages used to form part of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Train and is said to include what was the Queen Mum’s favourite seat, from where she would wave through the window while sipping gin and tonics.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk