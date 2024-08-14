A Side Order Of Vaccination Advice To Take Away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next time you pop into a fast food restaurant in Wigan, don’t be surprised if you see an NHS nurse chatting to customers about the benefits of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination. You can order your favourite food and take away some health advice at the same time.

With measles cases rising, registered nurses from Wigan’s Health First Community Interest Company (CIC) are going into local communities with low MMR uptake to talk about the benefits of childhood vaccinations. Working in partnership with Wigan Council, health teams are visiting supermarkets, fast food outlets and community venues. The nurses are able to answer people's questions to dispel myths and give positive information about vaccination and immunisation.

Wendy Fairhurst, Clinical Director of Wigan Health First CIC, said: “There has been an increase of measles cases in Greater Manchester. So we’re trying to improve the uptake of the MMR vaccine in Wigan by engaging with the public to try and turn around some of the misinformation that is out there.

NHS health checks in a community venue in Wigan

“With nurses going into places such as supermarkets and fast food outlets, it means that people may feel more at ease about having a conversation about their vaccination concerns there than in a clinical setting.”

Anyone aged five and over who has missed their MMR vaccinations can walk into a participating pharmacy to get their vaccination from a pharmacist. No appointment is needed. This makes it quick and easy to catch up on any missed jabs and get protected.

Find out more about MMR vaccinations on the Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership website.

The rise in whooping cough cases in England is also causing concern. If you are pregnant, you should also have the whooping cough vaccine - ideally between 16 and 32 weeks. Children who have not been vaccinated can still get the jab up to the age of 10. Vaccination offers enough protection that if the child is infected, the illness will be mild. You can find more information on the NHS website or speak to your practice nurse.

If you see one of our NHS nurses when you’re out shopping or at a community venue, feel free to stop and ask any questions about vaccination to help you make the right choice for you and your children, helping to prevent future serious illnesses.