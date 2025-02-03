"A walk with Ian" set to takeover Blackpool promenade this weekend
A little over 10 years ago Gemma Fairhurst from Wigan, then aged 29, had a heart attack. When she woke up in hospital, she was told she needed to change her life.
Gemma saw an advert on TV for Guide Dogs and decided to try puppy raising. She then got Ian, a 7-week old yellow Labrador x Golden Retriever. Gemma said: “Ian changed everything for me. He saved my life, he gave me strength to carry on”.
Ian was partnered with Mark from Blackpool, and has been supporting him up until January 2025, when sadly Ian was diagnosed with lymphoma.
Ian is now living out the remainder of his life with Gemma and her family. To honour him, Gemma is aiming to raise £5,000 to name another guide dog puppy Ian.
On Sunday 9 February, Gemma has organised a “big old doggy walk” in Blackpool. Gemma said: “I think that Ian would love for as many doggies to come and join him on this walk. Ian is struggling to walk now, so I’ve got him a snazzy new pram so he can be involved”.
The walk in an open invite to anyone who wants to come. Gemma said: “this is not just a walk for the dogs, it’s open to absolutely anyone who would like to support. You don’t need a dog to join in. Or just come and cheer us on!”
The group are meeting on Sunday 9 February at 2pm at the North Pier in Blackpool, next to the Blackpool Tower. They aim to walk 5,000 steps which will take approximately one hour.
Here is a link to Gemma’s Go Fund Me page where you can find out more about Ian and donate: Fundraiser by Gemma Fairhurst: https://gofund.me/30225406