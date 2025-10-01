Age UK Wigan launch new table tennis classes for local Parkinson's communities

People based in Wigan and surrounding areas of the North West who are living with Parkinson's are being encouraged to try a fun and social new table tennis club for autumn.

A new table tennis project from Age UK Wigan is aiming to help more people living with Parkinson’s across the North West to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition.

Ping Pong Parkinson is a dynamic new partnership between Age UK Wigan, Parkinson’s UK, and Wigan & Leigh College to help people move more and live well with Parkinson’s.

When: weekly sessions launch on 15 October.

Table tennis can be a fun and social way to get active with a neurological condition such as Parkinson's

Where: Leigh Campus, located at Sale Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh WN7 4JY.

This collaborative programme harnesses the therapeutic benefits of table tennis to support both the physical and emotional wellbeing of people living with the condition.

The launch event will bring local people living with Parkinson’s, healthcare professionals, and sports coaches together to celebrate the opening of a fun and social activity which is designed for all ages and abilities.

Carers and relatives are also welcome to come along and take part in the sessions, or just watch with a coffee and a biscuit.

Table tennis can have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s, including:

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

More social interactions

Improved wellbeing and mental health

Steve Rowe, Bright Days Team Leader and professional table tennis coach, said: “It’s inspiring to see how table tennis can make such a positive difference for people living with Parkinson’s.”

“The initiative forms part of Age UK Wigan Borough’s Bright Days programme, which promotes active ageing and inclusive opportunities for adults over 50.

“With expertise from Parkinson’s UK and the facilities and support of Wigan & Leigh College, Ping Pong Parkinson aims to become a beacon of innovation, wellbeing, and community in the region.”

Helen Sturman, Parkinson’s UK Area Development Manager for the North West, said: “We are incredibly excited about the launch of Ping Pong Parkinson. This project offers a fantastic opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to engage in a fun and social activity, and we can't wait to see the impact it has on the local Parkinson’s community.”

The launch event will feature live demonstrations, opportunities to meet the coaching team, and information on how to join the weekly sessions. For more information about the new table tennis classes, contact the team at Age UK:

Or, call 01942 615 880 to book your place.