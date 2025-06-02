Age UK's Wigan Borough celebrates 30th anniversary

The event brought together local residents, partners, and supporters including the Mayor of Wigan Borough, Cllr Debbie Parkinson and Consort, Cllr Terry Mugan, to reflect on three decades of dedicated service to people aged 50 and over across the borough.

The celebration featured a video message from Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, who praised Age UK Wigan Borough for their efforts to help people access the benefits they are entitled to.

Guests enjoyed a captivating performance and presentation by Manchester Camerata and Everything Human Rights, talks from guest speakers Professor Sanjay Arya and Victoria MacGregor, and a delicious buffet and tombola.

Bryonie Shaw, chief executive officer of Age UK Wigan Borough, said: “Since opening our doors in March 1995, the world has changed in countless ways, but one thing has remained constant, our commitment to supporting the people of Wigan Borough.

"Over the past 30 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to provide the services, help, support and guidance our community needs, and we look forward to continuing this vital work for the next 30 years.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to every staff member and volunteer who has been part of our journey, without their dedication, we wouldn’t have been able to support the 150,000 people who have come through our doors in this time”

The event was a meaningful way to honour the charity’s legacy and the impact of their work— from ensuring older people have access to financial support and essential services to creating opportunities for social connection and friendship.

Age UK Wigan Borough remains committed to championing the needs of older adults, ensuring they are supported and empowered to live fulfilling lives in their own homes and communities. It also highlighted the strength of community collaboration, showcasing many local charitable organisations working together to support people across Wigan Borough.

The charity has worked tirelessly to relieve poverty, provide essential support that enables people to remain independent, safe, and secure in their own homes, and address the devastating impact of loneliness and isolation. Whether through practical assistance, financial guidance, or social connection, Age UK Wigan Borough has been a lifeline for thousands of individuals facing hardship or uncertainty.