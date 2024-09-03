Ainscough Crane Hire go for gold Armed Forces Covenant award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ainscough Crane Hire - the UK’s market leader for lifting solutions – today announced it has achieved the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award as part of the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, having achieved the silver award in 2022.

The award reflects Ainscough’s long history of commitment to supporting Defence and the wider Armed Forces community. This includes employing serving and former members of the Armed Forces and demonstrating flexibility towards training and mobilisation commitments for Reservists and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

To achieve gold, Ainscough have advocated for the Armed Forces through communicating their commitment to the wider community as well as their employees. They have also demonstrated forces-friendly credentials in recruitment and selection processes.

The business also currently employs a substantial number of ex-military personnel and has a proud history of enabling former members of the military to bring the skills and knowledge gained during their service to many different aspects of the company.

Ainscough Crane Hire's Gold Armed Forces Covenant Award

Ainscough’s CEO Peter Gibbs – for example – served 16 years with the Armed Forces, in which time he commanded several Infantry and Helicopter units and held responsibility for military aviation standards and safety.

Darren Thompson, HR Director, Ainscough Crane Hire, said: “This gold award is a reflection of our company’s pride in being a welcoming and supportive employer to members of the Armed Forces as well as an active advocate in the community, helping to serve those who have served us.

“Over the years we’ve created an environment that allows ex-military personnel to forge rewarding careers with great opportunities for progression. The transition from serving to being in the civilian workforce can sometimes be difficult, but we’re proud of how our company both develops the transferable skills individuals have gained in the army and supplements it with the talents needed in the world of crane hire.”

Colonel Mark Underhill OBE DL, Chief Executive at the North West of England and the Isle of Man Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (NW RFCA), said: “On behalf of the Ministry of Defence we are honoured and delighted to be able to recognise the outstanding support and commitment given to the Armed Forces Covenant by businesses and organisations in the region, through the Employer Recognition Scheme awards.

“Each recipient has demonstrated not only that their support to the Covenant and the wider Armed Forces community, but also that they are prepared to support their Reservists, Service Leavers, Spouses, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and Cadets in the workplace.”