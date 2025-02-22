Wigan and District Model Engineering Society was founded in 1937 and has been based at Haigh since 1948. The club last year celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first train running in Haigh on September 12 1949. Volunteers form the society and have about 70 members, but are always on the look-out for new members. Society chair Lee Worthington said: “You don’t have to be interested in engineering or railways, just enjoy being outdoors and working with your hands.” Contact their Facebook group for more details. There is no charge for ides but cash or card donations are accepted, with proceeds going towards the upkeep of the railway, buildings and infrastructure.