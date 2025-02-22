Wigan and District Model Engineering Society was founded in 1937 and has been based at Haigh since 1948. The club last year celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first train running in Haigh on September 12 1949. Volunteers form the society and have about 70 members, but are always on the look-out for new members. Society chair Lee Worthington said: “You don’t have to be interested in engineering or railways, just enjoy being outdoors and working with your hands.” Contact their Facebook group for more details. There is no charge for ides but cash or card donations are accepted, with proceeds going towards the upkeep of the railway, buildings and infrastructure.
All aboard the miniature railway at Haigh
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
A trip to Haigh Haigh is not complete for families until they’ve been on the miniature railway. Operated by volunteers at Wigan and District Model Engineering Society, its trains are popular with children and adults alike when they visit the Wigan woodland park. The trains run every Sunday from 11am onwards.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.