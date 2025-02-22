All aboard the miniature railway at Haigh

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
A trip to Haigh Haigh is not complete for families until they’ve been on the miniature railway. Operated by volunteers at Wigan and District Model Engineering Society, its trains are popular with children and adults alike when they visit the Wigan woodland park. The trains run every Sunday from 11am onwards.

Wigan and District Model Engineering Society was founded in 1937 and has been based at Haigh since 1948. The club last year celebrated the 75th anniversary of its first train running in Haigh on September 12 1949. Volunteers form the society and have about 70 members, but are always on the look-out for new members. Society chair Lee Worthington said: “You don’t have to be interested in engineering or railways, just enjoy being outdoors and working with your hands.” Contact their Facebook group for more details. There is no charge for ides but cash or card donations are accepted, with proceeds going towards the upkeep of the railway, buildings and infrastructure.

Chair of Wigan and District Model Engineering Society Lee Worthington. Feature on the Miniature Railway operated by volunteers at Wigan and District Model Engineering Society, the trains are popular with children and adults visiting Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan.

1. Wigan and District Model Engineering Society

Chair of Wigan and District Model Engineering Society Lee Worthington. Feature on the Miniature Railway operated by volunteers at Wigan and District Model Engineering Society, the trains are popular with children and adults visiting Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

All aboard the Haigh miniature train.

2. Wigan and District Model Engineering Society

All aboard the Haigh miniature train. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Miniature Railway set in a section of woodland at Haigh Woodland Park, operated by volunteers at Wigan and District Model Engineering Society.

3. Wigan and District Model Engineering Society

The Miniature Railway set in a section of woodland at Haigh Woodland Park, operated by volunteers at Wigan and District Model Engineering Society. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Family fun on the train.

4. Wigan and District Model Engineering Society

Family fun on the train. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

