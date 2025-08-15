All new music festival in Hindley

A brand new 2 day family friendly music festival is due to take place at Leyland Park, Park Road, Hindley on 23rd & 24th August, featuring a fantastic array of quality tribute acts, local bands, a funfair, street food and licensed bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is a collaboration between the Friends of Leyland Park (FoLP), who have organised many community events over the last 15 years, and John Norcott of Ntertain Entertainment Agency, who runs the Monaco in Hindley.

Peter Harmer, Chair of FoLP, said ' We are excited to be involved in bringing a brand new 2 day music festival to Hindley. This new venture builds upon our previous 'Party in the Park' events, and takes us to a new level.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say; ' We had outgrown the temporary events notice licence restrictions of our previous events due to the numbers attending, and were faced with the dilemma of either having no events on the park, or developing this new venture. The area we are using in Leyland Park now has a 'premises licence' which allows us to hold bigger events for the benefit of our local community.'

Saturday line-up

John Norcott said; 'In a very short period of time, we have managed to pull together what will be a fantastic weekend of high quality entertainment and fun for the whole family.

We have a line-up to rival any other festival, with excellent local bands and acts, including Montello and Cara Daniella, amazing tribute acts, family fun fair, street food vendors, licensed bars and an appearance on Sunday 24th from the guys from Grand Pro Wrestling!!

We'd like to thank our supporters; Wigan Council, Apex Gym, Veezu, BYD and Stoneacre Motor Group.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Harmer commented; 'Any profits from our events have always been ploughed back into the park, and later this years we have over £70,000 worth of new play equipment is being installed in Leyland Park. This event is a dream come true for me, having a 2 day festival on the park, bringing the community together. We've priced the event to be the cheapest in the north-west and we hope that the people of Hindley and the surrounding area will support us to have a fantastic event and help us deliver better facilities in the park.

Tickets are available at www.hindleyfest.co.uk Use code 'summer10' to get 10% of the ticket price.