Almost 200,000 households on North West Housing Waiting List

New research has revealed over 1.2 million households in England are on the housing waiting list.

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces mandatory housing targets “to get Britain building again” and that the government will create a new taskforce "to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country".

The plan is to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.

Mobile Annexe LTD analysed the latest ‘Local Authority Housing Statistics dataset’ to reveal over 200,000 people in England are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions”.

Loading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction site

More than 100,000 people also need to “move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability”.

In the North West, almost 200,000 households are on the housing waiting list.

Local Authority Total households on the housing waiting list Liverpool 10,683 Manchester 8,394 Oldham 7,349 Wigan 4,309 Salford 3,956 Stockport 3,436 Blackpool 3,215 Halton 2,636 Blackburn with Darwen 2,559 Wirral 2,409 Rochdale 2,377 Sefton 2,022 Carlisle 1,938 St. Helens 1,745 Knowsley 1,538 Cheshire West and Chester 1,173 Allerdale 1,145 Cheshire East 1,100 Bury 1,081 Copeland 1,013 South Lakeland 1,003 Warrington 997 Pendle 944 Rossendale 913 Burnley 891 Bolton 881 South Ribble 850 Tameside 850 Lancaster 828 Preston 818 Trafford 814 Hyndburn 793 Barrow-in-Furness 784 Chorley 576 West Lancashire 266 Eden 214 Wyre 207 Fylde 164 Ribble Valley 12

More than 25,000 people in the North West are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' identifies several indicators of such conditions, including:

· Lacking bathroom or kitchen

· Lacking inside WC

· Lacking cold or hot water supplies, electricity, gas, or adequate heating

· Lack of access to a garden for young children

· Sharing living room, kitchen, bathroom/WC

· Property in disrepair

· Poor internal or external arrangements

· Young children in flats above ground floor

Local Authority People occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions Manchester 5,292 Wigan 2,218 Liverpool 1,943 Stockport 1,942 Salford 1,318 Blackpool 1,122 Blackburn with Darwen 1,116 St. Helens 885 Warrington 822 Carlisle 797 Halton 532 Allerdale 479 South Lakeland 459 Wirral 458 Burnley 455 Pendle 443 Barrow-in-Furness 436 Cheshire East 424 Rochdale 404 Hyndburn 372 Rossendale 362 Sefton 341 Lancaster 336 Preston 328 Copeland 311 Cheshire West and Chester 304 Bury 292 Knowsley 262 Trafford 182 Chorley 124 South Ribble 114 Tameside 90 Bolton 88 Eden 67 West Lancashire 64 Wyre 23 Fylde 16 Oldham 7 Ribble Valley 0

Almost 27,000 people in the North West “need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' outlines various indicators for such needs, including:

· A mental illness or disorder

· A physical or learning disability

· Chronic or progressive medical conditions (e.g. MS, HIV/AIDS)

· Infirmity due to old age

· The need to give or receive care

· The need to recover from the effects of violence or threats of violence, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse

· Ability to fend for self restricted for other reasons

· Young people at risk

· People with behavioural difficulties

· Need for adapted housing and/or extra facilities, bedroom or bathroom

· Need for improved heating (on medical grounds)

· Need for sheltered housing (on medical grounds)

· Need for ground floor accommodation (on medical grounds)

· Need to be near friends/relatives or medical facility on medical grounds

· Need to move following hospitalisation or long term care

Local Authority People who need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability Liverpool 5,427 Stockport 1,851 Oldham 1,777 Wigan 1,575 Manchester 1,450 Wirral 1,434 Rochdale 1,179 Sefton 958 Blackpool 916 Blackburn with Darwen 868 Halton 702 Knowsley 674 St. Helens 509 Bolton 501 Carlisle 499 Cheshire West and Chester 471 Lancaster 447 Preston 411 Pendle 407 Cheshire East 398 Trafford 386 Barrow-in-Furness 384 Rossendale 381 Burnley 380 Salford 379 Bury 378 Allerdale 369 South Lakeland 365 Hyndburn 364 Tameside 346 Copeland 296 Chorley 141 Eden 98 West Lancashire 92 South Ribble 87 Wyre 41 Warrington 33 Fylde 22 Ribble Valley 0

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD, who analysed the data, said: "It's promising to hear the commitment by the new government amidst the shocking figures.

"The fact that over 1 million households in England are on the waiting list is absolutely heartbreaking.

"When you see how many are in overcrowded or insanitary conditions, or need to move on medical or welfare grounds, it really is upsetting.

"The impact this will be having on people's physical and mental health is really concerning, and I really do hope that this promise by the new government is acted on."