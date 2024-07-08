Annual music fundriaser held at Wigan township church

Local band and international soprano raise money for Standish's iconic spire.

On Saturday 6th July, St. Wilfrid's church hosted it's ever popular annual musical fundraiser. The concert featured well-known tunes played by local band 'Prospect Brass' alongside opera and musical theatre favourites sung by Standish-raised, now international soprano, Lucy Farrimond. Following the concert, cream tea (including divine scones prepared by Reverend Andrew Holliday!) was served in the church hall. The concert was a great success - with a full audience in attendance! All proceeds (of which we are happy to announce a total of £1300!) will go towards the 'Save Standish Spire Appeal'.