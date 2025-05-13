Armstrong Nield Set to Raise £10,000 at Third Annual Charity Football Tournament at the Etihad

On 21st June, the Etihad Stadium will play host to more than just football — it will be the setting for a powerful show of community spirit as Wigan-based engineering recruitment firm Armstrong Nield hosts its third annual charity football tournament, aiming to raise at least £10,000 for The Brick, a Wigan and Leigh charity dedicated to supporting people facing homelessness, poverty, or crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armstrong Nield, founded eight years ago by Carl Nield, has built a strong reputation supplying skilled engineers to companies across the automation industry. The company’s annual football tournament began as a fun way to bring together industry partners — but it has since grown into something much bigger.

“We started the tournament as a way to do something positive with the amazing network of clients we’ve built,” said Carl Nield, Founder and Director of Armstrong Nield. “It turns out, when you mix a bit of friendly rivalry with a shared cause, great things happen. Whether our clients work together or are competitors in business, on the day, everyone’s playing for the same team — Team Brick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the tournament is expected to feature 16 teams, with 12 already confirmed — all made up of companies Armstrong Nield works with, including major players like Amazon, B&M, and others from the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

User (UGC) Submitted

Over the past two years, Armstrong Nield has raised an impressive £29,000 for charity through this event — with £10,000 donated to The Brick in 2024 alone. Now, Carl and the team are setting their sights even higher, aiming to raise closer to £20,000 in this year’s tournament.

Carl has long admired the work The Brick does within the local community — from operating the food community and providing emergency accommodation, to supporting long-term recovery and employment opportunities.

“The Brick has been doing incredible work for years, and I’ve supported them through food donations in the past,” Carl said. “But seeing first-hand the difference they make, it just felt right to get behind them in a bigger way. Every pound raised goes directly to helping people in our own backyard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed gratitude for the ongoing partnership: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from Carl and the Armstrong Nield team. What they’re doing isn’t just about raising money — it’s about raising awareness and showing what’s possible when local businesses rally together. The money raised through this event helps us deliver essential services to the most vulnerable people in Wigan and Leigh — providing shelter, food, and a path to rebuild their lives.”

With excitement building ahead of the June event, Armstrong Nield is encouraging supporters near and far to get behind the cause. Whether you attend the tournament, donate online, or simply help spread the word — every bit of support makes a difference.

Donations can be made via the team’s official JustGiving page:

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk and to find out more about Armstrong Nield visit https://armstrongnield.co.uk