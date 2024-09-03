Asda forecourt growth fuelled by Wigan firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Evolve, the Wigan-based leading provider of Managed Network Solutions and IT services, has announced its pivotal role in Asda's strategic move towards becoming Britain's second-largest grocer.

Evolve, the Wigan-based leading provider of Managed Network Solutions and IT services, has announced its pivotal role in Asda's strategic move towards becoming Britain's second-largest grocer. Following Asda's acquisition of 116 petrol forecourt sites from the Co-op in 2022 in a £600 million deal, the supermarket giant faced the challenge of delivering a seamless and efficient user experience at these new locations.

To meet this goal, Asda required state-of-the-art technology and dependable managed connectivity services. Evolve stepped in to provide the essential infrastructure, ensuring that consumers can enjoy a broad range of products and services conveniently and reliably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the project, Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve, said: “The fuel forecourt sector is highly competitive, where connectivity is key to success. Asda selected Evolve as it’s connectivity partner thanks to our two decades of extensive experience and expertise in the forecourt sector, and I’m incredibly proud of the service we delivered.

Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve Business Group

“A key challenge facing the team was that each of the new sites requiring connectivity faced time constraints, meaning it was imperative for our engineering and development teams to tailor the connectivity solution to fit the deadline. We are well-versed in the dynamic nature of the market and the importance of keeping pace with its customers, and were able to deliver the Asda solution ahead of schedule.”

Fully managed network solutions, including SD-WAN, connectivity, and guest Wi-Fi, as well as connectivity to third parties such as POS vendors and fuel tank polling, are essential for businesses in the forecourt sector to operate efficiently and deliver a seamless customer experience. To this end, Evolve supplied a secure network and robust connection able to support fuel and store sales, third-party services and guest Wi-Fi.

Ashley Cowley, Asda Technology Senior Manager for Express Stores added: “We approached Evolve with this project as we knew it was a big ask to get everything up and running with limited downtime. The team got round this by setting the sites up to run on 4G/5G to ensure they remained operational. Temporary communications for installations were also used at the beginning of the project, and overnight installations were carried out to minimise disruption to operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Evolve managed the entire project from start to finish, and we now have a new tech stack that’s been specifically designed with point-of-sale, and all other connectivity-dependent elements in mind. Evolve's solution will enable us to operate more efficiently while streamlining operations and reducing downtime in future.”

By investing in fully managed network solutions, Asda forecourts can now also collect valuable data and analytics for more informed decision-making, and allowing it to tailor offerings.

Evolve specialises in network solutions for forecourts, including fuel stations and convenience stores. Its managed network services optimises supply chain management, logistics, and store operations, leading to improved profitability and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit [email protected].