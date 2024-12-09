Atherton school welcomes donation of books from Amazon

Chowbent Primary School in Atherton has received a donation of books worth over £750 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Bolton.

A team of six volunteers from Amazon in Bolton visited the school to deliver the books and hide them around the school for pupils to find.

One of the employees from Amazon in Bolton who delivered the books is James Shearling. James, whose son attends the school, said:

“I had a great time visiting Chowbent Primary School with my colleagues in an endeavour to make reading fun. It’s great to see Amazon supporting the education of children in Atherton and I’m glad to have been part of the initiative.”

Mr J Randle, Headteacher at Chowbent Primary School, added:

“We are so grateful to the Amazon team in Bolton for this donation of books for our pupils. They were so excited to look for them and couldn’t wait to see what they got – thank you, Amazon!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. ‘Brick-by-Brick’ Multibank opened in Wigan in 2023, with The Brick. The Multibank network has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Greater Manchester, Scotland, Wales, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.