Audiologists-on-wheels service makes hearing accessible to residents across Greater Manchester

A NEW audiology service has launched in Greater Manchester, providing expert hearing services to people who are unable to visit their high street stores.Specsavers Manchester Home Visits has delivered vision care within the homes of people throughout the area since 2013, but this new service means they can now offer free home hearing checks, conducted by a fully qualified audiologist.

Many residents across the region may be unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability, limiting their access to basic hearing services, such as testing and hearing aid fittings. These residents are quite often the people who are most in need.

Specsavers’ new service covers 60 postcodes across Greater Manchester, including Wigan, Bury and Bolton, ensuring that everyone has access to hearing tests and ear health services, and both NHS and private options are available.

The new team is headed by audiology director, Lewis Calvert, who says: ‘We’re delighted to be extending our home visits service to include audiology. It was a natural progression as the same people who find it difficult to visit Specsavers stores for an eye test, often struggle to visit for a hearing check.

‘Undiagnosed hearing loss can be isolating and for people who already find it difficult to leave their home, it can be a real trigger for loneliness. I’ve worked in the domiciliary sector for a decade and I’m passionate about improving access to audiological care in the home.

‘We can now ensure that all customers receive the same level of expert hearing care in their own homes, as they would in one of our stores.’

The team will offer a wide range of audiology services, including hearing assessments, fitting and management of hearing aids, rehabilitation and follow-up appointments.

Lewis and his team will visit between 40-50 customers a week, with plans to increase capacity within the next few months.

Customers are encouraged to contact the friendly office team who can advise on how to arrange an NHS funded pathway. Alternatively, customers can opt for a private service for a wide choice of great-value products from some of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers.

For more information about the service and eligibility or to request a home visit appointment, call 01204 589012 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/home-hearing-tests