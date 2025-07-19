Babyzone work alongside an inspiring group of partners in Wigan, including Wigan Council, the Baby-Friendly Infant Feeding team, Maternity Services, Home-Start Trafford, Salford and Wigan, and Public Health Wigan, ensuring that local families have access to the support, knowledge, and community connections they need to thrive.
Sessions are held at OnSide Youth Zones across the country, supporting over 900 children, offering over 30 evidence-based classes - all completely free of charge.
Families can enjoy a warm, welcoming space with a wide range of activities, including Baby Sensory, Baby Massage & Yoga (with Yoga Bunnies), Little Kickers, Baby & Toddler Sign (with Hushabye Hands), and Musical Story Time. and this marks another important milestone as Babyzone continues to grow - now supporting families in seven locations across the UK.
Wigan Babyzone at Wigan Youth Zone sessions are held Friday from 9.30am to 2.30pm. There is no need to book and there are no timetables. Families show up and enter free of charge.
