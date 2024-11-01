Beloved Wigan bar wins licence for longer opening hours with huge local support

A Wigan bar and many of its fans are celebrating after councillors backed its application for later hours despite attracting a number of complaints.

Chapo’s at the Caledonian, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, faced the borough council’s licensing committee after submitting an application to alter its licence.

This had drawn concerns from the business’s neighnbours over noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour.

The Bolton Road establishment applied for an extra hour to be added to the existing licence, meaning it could sell alcohol and have live or recorded music playing until 1am. It also asked for the area covered by the licence to be extended to outdoors to allow for the sale of alcohol in the beer garden.

Following the town hall hearing, the pub was granted permission to proceed with all of its requests.

Gaz Williamson and Lauren Boston, owners of Chapo's at the Caledonian, were delighted to see a flood of local support, praising their work at the venue.

Mr Williamson said: “Lauren and I speak on behalf of all the team and loyal customers at Chapo’s who have been blown away by all the support we have received for the business and what we’re trying to do for the pub and the local community.

“It’s been a challenging journey to restore this pub to profitability, as we have been humbled by the levels of support we’ve received from every quarter.”

According to documents submitted to the local authority’s licensing committee, 12 complaints about Chapo’s had been lodged since June 2024, covering issues from noise and anti-social behaviour to littering, verbal abuse and its outdoor seating.

Objections were also raised by residents to the proposed extension of the opening hours, with concerns about the outdoor space and disturbances to those living nearby.

In one letter to Wigan Council, a resident wrote: “The residents have already endured numerous events of anti-social behaviour since the new licensee took over and started hosting events outside in his car park.

“During sports events and live entertainment there has been overcrowding with shouting, screaming and sexual expletives. Neighbours have been abused as we are deemed as ‘the enemy.’ Some neighbours have to go away when events are on due to the behaviour and their ill health.”

However, the hearing found that the complaints recorded against Chapo’s were unsubstantiated, with the responsible authorities raising no objection to the plans submitted by the bar.

Hundreds of comments on Facebook showed a huge support for the venue and its owners, praising the work that has been done to the local bar.

One Facebook user said: “The best pub in the area by a mile. I have been a regular in here for many years. This is one of the friendliest pubs around.

“Gaz is trying his best to make this a success and he and his team make everyone so welcome.

"I have made so many great friends here over the years, and it's great to see new life being breathed into the pub instead of it being closed down.”