Bickershaw Festival 1972: retro picture special

By Charles Graham
Published 24th May 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s a badge of honour to say you were there! The one and only Bickershaw Festival in Wigan set out to establish itself as the North of England’s version of Woodstock or Glastonbury, but the weather defeated it. Organised by a young Jeremy Beadle, it boasted a top class musical line-up including The Grateful Dead, The Kinks, Donovan, Cheech and Chong, Hawkwind and Captain Beefheart. But because it poured down for all three of those days in May 1972, audience attendance was only half of what had been expected and it made a £60k loss.

But it was a fabulous musical experience who weathered the elements. Here’s a reminder of some of the acts, music-lovers, roadies and the weather.

.

1. The (in)famous Bickershaw Festival of 1972

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. English rock band "Family" on stage

. Photo: Frank Orrell

.

3. Dancing in the mud

. Photo: Frank Orrell

.

4. American performer Captain Beefheart belts out his mixture of rock, blues and psychedelia

. Photo: Frank Orrell

