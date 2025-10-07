Brass Band at Park Lane Chapel

On Sunday 12th October 2025 at 2pm we will be holding our annual Harry Latham Memorial Concert.

On Sunday 12th October 2025 at 2pm, Park Lane Chapel, Wigan Road, Landgate (next to the Park Pub) will hold their annual Harry Latham Memorial Concert. Pemberton Youth Brass Band will entertain. If you've never seen the band you're in for a special treat. Tickets not required but there will be a retiring collection, plus a raffle and refreshments.