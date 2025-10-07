Brass Band at Park Lane Chapel

By Susan Naylor
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:48 BST
Pemberton Youth Brass Band.placeholder image
Pemberton Youth Brass Band.
On Sunday 12th October 2025 at 2pm, Park Lane Chapel, Wigan Road, Landgate (next to the Park Pub) will hold their annual Harry Latham Memorial Concert. Pemberton Youth Brass Band will entertain. If you've never seen the band you're in for a special treat. Tickets not required but there will be a retiring collection, plus a raffle and refreshments.

Harry Latham was the organist at Chapel for 58years until he passed away.

