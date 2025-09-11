Brinnington Hall Care Home hosts joyful dementia disco

HC-One’s Brinnington Hall Care Home in Stockport, Manchester, brought music, movement, and smiles to residents, friends, family, and carers with a special dementia disco on Wednesday, 10th September. The event featured beloved hits from the past, encouraging gentle dancing either standing or seated, creating a truly inclusive and celebratory atmosphere.

The home was transformed with warm lighting, a disco ball, and cosy seating, while snacks, drinks, and a quiet corner ensured comfort for all attendees. The dementia disco offered a joyful opportunity for residents to connect with others through music, movement, and shared memories.

This event marks one of a series of autumnal activities at Brinnington Hall, helping residents enjoy the season while preparing for the cooler months ahead. Upcoming activities include celebrations of key autumn events, providing meaningful engagement and a sense of community as the year progresses.

Brinnington Hall Care Home in Stockport offers residential and residential dementia care and is rated ‘Good’ by the CQC. The home is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK. New residents who join before 31st November 2025 can enjoy four weeks for the price of three, experiencing the warmth and support of the HC-One community.

Nichola Worts, Home Manager at HC-One’s Brinnington Hall Care Home, said:

"It was wonderful to see our residents, their families, and carers coming together to enjoy the dementia disco. The music, dancing, and laughter filled the home with such warmth and joy. Events like this are so important in keeping our community connected, celebrating memories, and embracing the changing seasons together. We’re looking forward to more autumn activities, as we continue to create meaningful and happy moments for everyone at Brinnington Hall."