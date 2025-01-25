Burns Night celebrations in Wigan over the years: picture special

It’s Burns Night today (Saturday, January 25) – that Scottish celebration of the life and poetry of the nation’s acclaimed bard – and there will not only be suppers north of the border but one or two in Wigan too. The long-running local Thistle Society, for one, has maintained a local tradition for decades as this gallery shows.

The pictures date from 1986 to 2016.

1. Wigan Thistle Society Burns Night events over the years

. Photo: STAFF

2. Members of the Thistle Society of Wigan held their 21st Burns Night at the Civic Hall in Lower Ince

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. From left: Ethel Glover, Brian Merry, Sylvia Merry and Doreen Sharples

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Isla Longmuir, aged 10, tries a cheeky look under the kilt of pipesman Oliver Butler at the Thistle society's 21st Burns Night at the Civic Hall in Lower Ince om 1997

. Photo: PS

