The pictures date from 1986 to 2016.
1. Wigan Thistle Society Burns Night events over the years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Members of the Thistle Society of Wigan held their 21st Burns Night at the Civic Hall in Lower Ince
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. From left: Ethel Glover, Brian Merry, Sylvia Merry and Doreen Sharples
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Isla Longmuir, aged 10, tries a cheeky look under the kilt of pipesman Oliver Butler at the Thistle society's 21st Burns Night at the Civic Hall in Lower Ince om 1997
. Photo: PS